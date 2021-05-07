Barry's Amusements in Portrush not to reopen until sales process concludes

The owners of Barry's Amusements have said the Portrush attraction will not reopen until the ongoing sales process has concluded, with the site now being on the market as 'a development opportunity.'

The Trufelli family announced in October 2019 that Barry's was to be put up for sale after 93 years.

The famous attraction was to stay open during the sales process. However, the start of Coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 meant the business never opened for the year's season.

Families across Northern Ireland have grown up with trips to Barry's. Credit: UTV

In an update today, the family said the business has yet to be sold, despite being on the market since 2019.

"This has been an intensive process which has been hindered by the Covid pandemic and the resulting economic conditions," the family said.

They also said they were now hoping to re-market the business for sale given the recent return "to a more favourable economic environment."

Barry's has been in operation in Portrush for 93 years. Credit: Pacemaker

"As a result, we have appointed Savills and Philip Tweedie & Company to market the site as both a going concern and a development opportunity," the statement continued. "Barry’s continues to remain closed in line with Covid restrictions and will not re-open until the sale process has concluded."