Daughter 'left traumatised' after attack by group of youths in Lisburn

The mother of an autistic teenager who was punched unconscious by a gang of youths in Lisburn says her daughter has been left traumatised.

The attack, which was filmed an uploaded to social media, took place on the Lagan Towpath near the local hospital last weekend.

The mother doesn't want to reveal her identity - but she wants everyone to know about the horrific senseless attack on her 14-year-old daughter.

She said: "They dragged her to the ground, numerous girls punching her - they were punching her so hard in the head and dragging her closer to punch her more.

"Such a vulnerable girl, she's very timid, she's autistic, she goes out one day a week to socialise and it takes a lot for her to do that - it's just heartbreaking."

Police are now investigating the attack.