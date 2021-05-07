Mum who lost baby days before due date speaks out to help others

play-icon Created with Sketch.

A young mum is hoping that sharing her experience of heartbreak after losing her baby just days before she was due to give birth will help others who have experienced stillbirths.

Christina Campbell - who is originally from the US, but now lives in Coleraine - spoke to UTV during Maternal Mental Health Week.

She has already shared her loss on social media and received numerous responses from other women going through similar pain.

“I received loads of messages from women that went through the same thing – and some of them held it in for 10, 15, 20 years and still haven’t spoken about it,” Christina said.

“And I think it’s just something that’s so heavy for you to keep completely to yourself.”

That scan is kind of a reoccurring nightmare sometimes – I think that’s going to maybe be a part of the next few months and maybe the next few years, just that memory repeating itself. It was just awful. The worst day of our lives really. Christina Campbell

The 27-year-old and her husband Adam are already parents to three-year-old Olivia, but were due to welcome another addition to the family in February.

In Christina’s own words, it was a “picture perfect” pregnancy, although she was being monitored for gestational diabetes.

But at 37 weeks, her baby daughter Dakota’s movements in the womb changed and she tragically passed away in the womb just days before her due date.

Christina pictured during her pregnancy. Credit: Christina Campbell

And, adding to the trauma for the family, dad Adam was not able to be at the scan when Christina received the devastating news.

Due to the coronavirus restrictions in place at the time, he drove her to all her appointments, but could only wait in the car park.

“As soon as we found out, there were two doctors in the scan and one of them just ran and said: ‘Where’s your phone? Where’s Adam? I need to call him…’” Christina recalled.

“So I was by myself for maybe two minutes because she ran out the front door of the hospital, called him, told him what had happened, and he ran from the car. So he was with me within minutes.”

Christina is urging other mums to trust their instincts and get checked out immediately if they suspect anything is wrong.

She also hopes that sharing her story will help others realise they are not alone, as she also learns to live on for Dakota.

“I just want to live the most fulfilling life that I can, because it is short and we don’t know how long we have. Nothing’s a guarantee,” Christina said.

“I just want to be the best mom and wife and friend that I can be.”

Christina says she can feel Dakota's presence with her. Credit: Christina Campbell

Help & Support