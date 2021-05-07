New visiting guidance comes into effect today

New guidance allowing increased visiting in health and social care settings in Northern Ireland comes into effect today.

Hospital patients can have a daily visit from at least one person. Visits to care homes are also set to increase to two per week

The changes were announced earlier this week by the Health Minister Robin Swann. The updated guidance for visiting applies across all care settings including hospitals (including Maternity), hospices and care homes. Speaking about the new rules, Robin Swann said: “I fully recognise the importance of visiting for those who are receiving care. I hope this guidance will be widely welcomed.

“It is also important to remember that the threat from COVID-19 remains very real. Everyone has a vital role to play when it comes to safe visiting. That includes social distancing, hand hygiene and not visiting if you are feeling unwell yourself.” The new visiting guidance is spread over two documents, with bespoke advice provided dependent on the category of care setting involved. Minister Swann continued: “Visiting was only ever restricted because it was absolutely necessary to do so to protect patients and residents from the risk of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 virus and subsequent development of COVID-19 infection. Given the progress that has been made against the virus, the time is now right to take steps to carefully re-introduce visiting.”