Pair arrested in connection with attempted murder of officer

Two men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer in Dungiven, Co Londonderry.

Police said the pair, aged 36 and 44, were detained "in connection with the activities of the new IRA" and are being questioned at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast.

It comes after a viable explosive device was found beside the officer's car, near her home in the Ballyquin Road area last month.

A police spokesperson said: “Terrorism Investigation Unit detectives today arrested two men under the Terrorism Act in connection with the attempted murder of a female member of police staff, who is also a part time police officer, following the discovery of a viable explosive device beside the young mother’s car in Ballyquin Road, Dungiven on Monday 19 April.

"They are also being questioned on suspicion of involvement in three assaults involving firearms that occurred in the Creggan area of Londonderry on 6 and 8 January and 6 February this year."