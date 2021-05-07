Pipe bomb thrown through front door of house in Portadown

A pipe bomb has been thrown at the front door of a house in the Glanroy Avenue area of Portadown, smashing a window.

The incident happened just after 11pm on Thursday 6 May

Speaking about the incident, Detective Inspector Simpson said:

"Police and ATO attended and examined the device which has now been made safe and taken away for further investigation. "Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries as a result of this reckless attack, carried out in a residential area, with no consideration given to who could have been injured or killed. “We are working to establish a motive and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or who may have captured mobile phone or dashcam footage to get in touch.

The pipe bomb was thrown into a house on Glanroy Avenue. Credit: Press Eye

Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact 101, report it online or contact Crimestoppers.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Duffy has condemned the attack: “Those responsible for throwing a pipe bomb into a family home in Portadown have no place in our society. “While thankfully the device did not explode the criminals responsible did not care what harm they caused or who they hurt."