Three Covid-related deaths in latest weekly data from Nisra

The latest data from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency puts the coronavirus-related death toll at 2,958 by 30 April, with three deaths in the week 24-30 April.

Nisra bases its figures, which are published with a lag of a week, on information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals.

They, therefore, may include both confirmed and suspected Covid-19 cases, and cases where Covid-19 was either a contributing factor or the main cause of death.

The comparative number of deaths reported by the Department of Health, which releases figures daily, by 30 April was 2,145.

The department’s figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus.

Of the 2,958 deaths recorded by Nisra, 66.1% occurred in hospitals, 26.1% in care homes, 0.5% in hospices, and 7.3% at residential addresses or other locations.

Of the deaths involving Covid-19 recorded between 18 March 2020 and 30 April 2021, 1,008 involved care residents – either occurring in care homes or in hospitals.

The figures also show people aged 75 and over account for 76.1% of the deaths.

According to separate analyses by Nisra, based on the date of death registration, the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 30 April (week 17) was 291 - 14 less than in week 16, and 51 less than the 5-year average (2016-2020) of 342.

More information