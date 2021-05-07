Ulster lose to Munster in Rainbow Cup clash

Ulster have lost 38-10 to Munster in the Pro14 Rainbow Cup.

Conor Murray celebrated his British and Irish Lions selection with a try in Friday night's interprovincial clash at Thomond Park.

Rory Scannell and Mike Haley also touched down to make it 19-3 at half-time, the latter score coming after Ulster's Will Addison was sent off for a high tackle.

Ulster captain Iain Henderson snapped back with an early second-half score, but a dominant Munster made it back-to-back victories as Scannell, JJ Hanrahan and Andrew Conway made it a six-try success.