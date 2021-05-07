Under 40s to be offered Pfizer jab following extremely rare blood clot concerns

Adults under 40 in Northern Ireland are to be offered an alternative to the Oxford/Astrazeneca Covid vaccine in a precautionary move, in relation to extremely rare reports of blood clots after receiving the jab.

Those under 40 will now be recommended to take the Pfizer jab following the latest report from the JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation).

Vaccine appointments were recently rolled out to those under the age of 40.

However, the Department of Health's programme has now been updated to take account of the latest advice from the JCVI.

Those aged under 40 who had an appointment booked in the SSE Arena Mass Vaccination centre will have their slot honoured, but they will instead receive the Pfizer jab.

Those booked to recieve their jab in this age group in a community pharmacy can either rebook to be given the Pfizer jab at a regional Trust vaccination centre or still receive the Astrazeneca jab, as part of their own informed decision.

Those over the age of 40 can continue to book their AstraZeneca first dose appointment at the SSE Arena or community pharmacy.

Anyone who has already had their first dose of the Astrazeneca jab is being encouraged to still receive their second jab as planned - unless they had an extreme adverse reaction to the first dose.

More details on the changes are available on the Department of Health website:

Speaking about the change, the head of the vaccination programme Patricia Donnelly said:

“Protecting our adult population through vaccination is a huge and unprecedented undertaking. Logistical challenges are inevitable, but the programme has already proved itself to be highly resilient.

Patricia Donnelly has warned that the change in policy will slow down the rollout of the vaccine programme.

“I would again appeal for patience from the public, as we reset the programme in light of the updated JCVI advice. “Pfizer supplies remain steady but limited, so our progress with the 30-39 age group will be limited for the next few weeks. Likewise, those under 30 will have to wait a few weeks before being offered appointments for their first dose.” Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said: “It is important to reiterate that the potential risk associated with the AZ first dose is extremely rare and that the threat from COVID-19 is much higher for the majority of adults.

Dr Michael McBride Credit: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA

“Getting vaccinated against this virus gives us hope – it protects us and helps us to start reclaim normality. I am looking forward to getting my second dose of Astra Zeneca in the near future and I would again encourage everyone to come forward without delay for their first and second jabs when it’s their turn.”

Commenting on the changes, Dr Alan Stout, BMA NI GP committee chair said: “This announcement shows just how closely the vaccine programme is being managed and monitored, and that is reassuring.

"We will now be able to offer alternatives and hopefully this will reassure anyone who has been hesitant to get the vaccine until now, to go ahead with vaccination.

“For anyone who has had the first AstraZeneca/Oxford and is now concerned about a second dose they should get the same vaccine from the same venue for the second dose unless they had any significant side effect with the first one. “While the risk of blood clots remain incredibly low, and the benefits of being vaccinated with the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine outweigh the risks for the majority of the population, it is only right that the JCVI is monitoring emerging evidence, and uses this to inform its recommendations.

The vaccine campaign has been a true success so far, led by our hardworking NHS staff and GPs, and over 400,000 adults have now received two doses, which will prevent our hospitals being overwhelmed again and prevent further deaths. Dr Alan Stout

"It’s vital that we continue to vaccinate as many people as possible, preventing serious illness and many more deaths and putting the country cautiously back on a path to normal life.”