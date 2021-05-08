Steve Aiken to resign as UUP leader

Steve Aiken is to resign as leader of the Ulster Unionist Party.

The South Antrim assembly member has written to Danny Kennedy, Chairman of the UUP, stating it is his intention to resign.

Mr Aiken has agreed to remain in his position until his successor has been chosen.

In the letter, Mr Aiken said: "I believe I have taken our Party as far as it can, to achieve our goals, we now need new leadership."

He also said that he will not be retiring from politics as he will dedicate his full support to the new leader of the party.

Read letter in full:

07 May 2021

Dear Danny,

The last few months have been a momentous time for our Union and for Northern Ireland. It is also a time when Unionism, more than ever, needs positive, hopeful and progressive leadership; leadership which I strongly believe only the Ulster Unionist Party can provide.

Our Party has delivered for the people of Northern Ireland for many years and in the centenary of Northern Ireland continues to do what is right - not just for Unionists, but for everyone.

I note, with pride, our decision to take the Health portfolio in January 2020 (which all other major parties avoided) and the success that our UUP Health Minister Robin Swann has made in dealing with the CoVID pandemic. When we say in our credo, “Country before Party”, I think we have more than amply demonstrated that point.

However, despite our successes, it has become clear to me that if we are to achieve the breakthrough in the forthcoming Assembly elections, we will need to drive further ahead. To represent the brand of Unionism that builds on hope and not fear, and provides a clear, modern, alternative, that will be both the future of our Party and Northern Ireland will require strong leadership.

Regrettably, however, I believe I have taken our Party as far as it can; to achieve our goals, we now need new leadership. Therefore, after due consideration, I would wish you to accept my resignation as Party Leader, effective from 1000 on the 10 May 2021. I will not be retiring from politics and I will be dedicating myself fully to support our new Party Leader, our Party, but above all to the people of South Antrim.

Finally, may I say what a privilege it has been to lead our Party in these difficult and trying times; while leadership of a political party has many highs and lows, it has been my work with our elected representatives, in particular our MLA team, that has given me the greatest confidence for the future of our great Party.

Keep Safe

Steve Aiken

Dr Stephen R Aiken OBE MLA

PhD(Cantab), MPhil(Cantab), MA