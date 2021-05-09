NI oxygen generators land in India

Three oxygen generators sent from Northern Ireland have arrived in India, to help in the battle against Covid-19.

The generators left Belfast International Airport on Friday.

Each of the three oxygen generation units, housed in 40ft freight containers, are able to produce 500 litres of oxygen per minute - enough to treat 50 people at a time on ventilators.India has been struggling to source life saving oxygen as the numbers of people with coronavirus needing hospital treatment spiraling.

Foreign Office Credit: The oxygen generators arrived in Delhi on Sunday.

Health Minister Robin Swann said the scenes in India were heartbreaking and he was delighted to be able to offer supplies.

The scenes coming out of India are a vivid reminder of the devastation this virus can cause and it shows no sign of abating," Mr Swann said."It is our moral duty to help and support where we can. Oxygen supply is under severe stress in India’s health system and the three oxygen generation units that we are sending today are each capable of producing 500 litres of oxygen per minute.