No further Covid-19 related deaths recorded in NI

No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland.

There have been 98 further positive cases of Covid-18 in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours, according to the Department of Health.

Meanwhile, as hairdressers prepare to reopen in the Republic of Ireland from Monday as well as inter-county travel being permitted, there remain concerns about the high levels of the virus in border areas.

The Health Minister Robin Swann wrote to his Irish counterpart last week saying they should do everything possible to prevent cross border travel.

It comes as Doctors on both sides of the border have renewed their calls for coordinated action to tackle high levels of Covid-19.

Coronavirus case numbers in the north west continue to rise.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is 1,460,425.