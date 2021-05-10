£5 million of funding announced for summer youth schemes

£5 million of funding has been announced for summer youth schemes across Northern Ireland.

Activities will be available for children and young people during July and August.

The programme will provide opportunities for re-engage with their peers, with a focus on health and wellbeing.

Those involved will also be encouraged to reflect on their personal journey Covid-19.

There will also be an opportunity to re-engage volunteers who help to deliver youth services.

Applications to the newly announced fund will be open for Education Authority registered local and regional youth service providers and other voluntary/community organisations. Announcing the funding at Carrickfergus Academy, Education Minister Peter Weir said: “I am investing £5 million in this programme as a direct response to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our children and young people.

"Eligible organisations will be able to provide a range of fun activities aimed at engaging and re-energising children and young people (aged 4 – 25 years) and those who generously volunteer their services as leaders. “I am confident that the summer youth activity programme will help support young people as society emerges from the impact of the pandemic.

"It will focus on supporting their health and wellbeing and in so doing help prepare them for their return to school in September after the summer holidays.

"I want to again thank the youth sector for their work in helping our children and young people through recent months as they look ahead to a brighter future.”