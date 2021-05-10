Belfast art fair to feature largest collection of sculptures on island

A major post-lockdown art fair will feature the largest collection of sculptures to be displayed on the island of Ireland.

Art and Soul, the Holywood International Art and Sculpture Fair, will feature 125 sculptures on the lawns of the Culloden Estate and Spa in Belfast from 26 June to 18 July.

Some of the sculptures are valued at over £100,000 a piece.

The biggest combined outdoor and indoor event of its kind in Ireland, the fair will comprise several major attractions throughout the Culloden’s picturesque grounds and interiors.

Donn by Anthony Scott Credit: Art and Soul/PA

It will feature works from some of Ireland’s most famous sculptors including Ian Pollock, Eamonn Ceannt, Orla de Bri and Sandra Bell.

The iconic Teddy Bears Picnic collection by Patrick O’Reilly will also feature.

The fair will also feature works by internationally renowned artists such as Dali, Banksy, Picasso, Damien Hirst and Roy Lichtenstein.

They will join the likes of Lynn Chadwick, Peter Monaghan, Patrick Hughes, Keith Haring, Stephen Johnston, Robert Indiana, Gordon Harris, Julian Opie and Tom Wesselmann in a visually spectacular fair dedicated to the best of Irish and international art.

It will be the sixth major outdoor exhibition by Gormley’s Fine Art, who are no strangers to this venue having last exhibited here successfully in 2019.

“Art and Soul will give art lovers a unique opportunity to view these incredible pieces of work in the beautiful surroundings of the Culloden Estate and Spa,” said Howard Hastings, managing director of Hastings Hotels.

“We have worked closely with Gormley’s Fine Art for many months in organising the exhibition and I am confident that visitors will truly appreciate the collection of work that has been put together.”

There will be guided tours around the installations daily at 2pm, 4pm and 6pm.

The Culloden Estate is offering special Art and Soul breaks with luxurious overnight accommodation, full Irish breakfast and entry into the exhibition from only £280 per room.

There will also be an Art and Soul Afternoon Tea with a curated art tour of the exhibits for £50 per person and to top it all there will be private dining opportunities in the Warhol Room each evening.