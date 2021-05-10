Co. Armagh mum speaks out about differences in maternity care

play-icon Created with Sketch.

A Co. Armagh mother says that she is devastated about the prospect of giving birth tomorrow without her husband by her side throughout the final stages.

Meghan Smyth is booked in for a Caesarean section in the Southern Health Trust.

Whilst her husband can attend the operation, the couple have been told that he will have to leave just one hour after the baby is born.

New guidance for maternity services came into effect last Friday, allowing partners to stay for up to three hours.

However, UTV has seen a letter issued to midwives within the Southern Trust last week, stating that partners should leave one hour after birth.

The Trust now says the communication was issued in error.

"We are aware that a communication was unfortunately sent in error at the end of last week regarding the length of time a birthing partner can stay," a spokesperson said in a statement. "One birth partner can attend the birth and remain until the mother and baby is ready for transfer to the maternity ward," the statement continued.

Meghan hopes that by speaking out, others won't fear missing out on welcoming their new arrivals.

"Shops are open. I can go out for dinner tonight with Gareth but he can't be there to support me during one of the most vulnerable times in my life," Meghan told UTV.

She explained how the rules will affect her whilst she is giving birth:

"When I'm going in for my section tomorrow, he can't be on the ward with me. He will have to wait in the car.

"Even the thought of being left with a newborn baby on a ward without any support," she added.

"I really relied on Gareth the last time I was in hospital for basic care needs for me and the baby.

Meghan is especially concerned given that her third child, Ada, born just over a year ago, had to be resuscitated after a planned C-section.

"She wasn't breathing for herself. Her heart wasn't beating and thanks to God, they managed to get her around but it wasn't a pleasant few hours," she explained.

"For me, to wake up from the surgery to be faced with all that, it was really upsetting. I don't think the trauma will ever leave me.

The Department of Health agreed to relax restrictions for maternity services for expectant mothers like Meghan from last Friday.

The new guidance includes allowing birthing partners to attend appointments and scans, plus a daily visit, all in line with Covid secure measures

As well as this, a partner can attend for the induction of labour, labour itself and up to 3 hours after birth.

The Department of Health says when visiting cannot be facilitated in line with guidance, that should be communicated to parents.

UTV approached the other four health trusts, asking for their position on maternity services.

Most of them broadly follow the Department of Health guidance but with some differences around scans, with some birthing partners being required to wait in the car until their appointment time.

Claire Hackett from the Mothers Matter Campaign is frustrated by the differences across Northern Ireland.

"It's really unfair that the support and the experience that you're going to get is so different depending on where you're going to live," she told UTV.

"It makes a difficult situation worse," she added.