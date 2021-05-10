One PPTC transfer test to be held in November

play-icon Created with Sketch.

The Post Primary Transfer Consortium has confirmed that one transfer test will be held on Saturday 13 November.

The assessment, mainly used by Catholic grammar schools, will however be significantly modified due to disruption over the past year caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Specification guides detailing the exact changes being made will be released in next week.

The move comes after the transfer test for the September 2021 intake was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

One parent, Maureen McCann has welcomed the changes announced.

"We weren't too sure whether it was going to go ahead or not," she told UTV.

"Part of the argument of home was that we don't know whether we're going to be doing this," Maureen said.

"Now we definitely know he's going to be doing it, it puts aside all the nerves he's had and encourages him a wee bit more too."

Headteacher of Holy Cross Boys Primary School, Kevin McAreavey, has also welcomed the move.

"A lot of pupils will have struggled due to disruption in their education," he said.

"I'm delighted to hear that PPTC have listened to the parents and have listened to the teachers and pupils with regards to the mitigations that they're putting in place."

Some teaching unions however have questioned whether the tests should be going ahead at all.

"Throughout this whole process, we believe we should be guided by public health," said Justin McCamphill from the NASUWT.

"The health and wellbeing of young people is what is most important to us and we would caution as to whether this is something that realistically can happen," he said.

There are also some parents who are calling for the test to be sat in primary schools rather than in grammar schools, as is the current plan.

That would be a move that the Education Minister Peter Weir would back.

"Certainly that would be something I would be very supportive of," he told UTV.

"Obviously that's up to both the test organisers and the school themselves.

"But I think that the more our young people can be felt to be at ease when tests are taking place the better," he added.

An update is due later in the week for pupils planning to sit the AQE test.