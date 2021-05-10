Two men have been arrested after suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately £500,000 was seized in the Fintona area of Co. Tyrone.

The men aged 35 and 25 are currently in police custody in connection with drugs-related offences.

Speaking about the uncovering of the suspected drugs factory, Detective Inspector Shaw said:

“The arrests and seizure were the result of searches carried out today in the Fintona area.

"Drugs cause significant harm. Not only do they pose a risk to the lives of people who take them but also to their families who deal with the distressing fall out associated with drugs, including debt and intimidation.

"People who bring these drugs into our communities do not care about this pain and misery, instead they only care about the significant profits they can make.

"We will continue to disrupt those involved in drugs related criminality and remove drugs and other harmful substances from our communities.

"I want to appeal to anyone with information about the supply of illegal drugs to get in touch with us on 101."