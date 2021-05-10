Veterans' Commissioner raises concern at 'incomplete' Narrow Water legacy report

The Northern Ireland Veterans Commissioner has expressed disappointment at an incomplete legacy probe into the IRA murder of 18 soldiers at Narrow Water. Danny Kinahan was commenting after the PSNI's Legacy Investigations Branch passed the report on the 1979 outrage in Co Down to bereaved relatives. The report is the work of the police's now defunct Historical Enquiries Team. The HET had begun an examination of the Narrow Water bombings before it was wound up but the investigation was never finished. Mr Kinahan and advocacy group Ulster Human Rights Watch had pressed the LIB to release the HET report.

Northern Ireland Veterans' Commissioner Danny Kinahan Credit: PA

"This incomplete draft report is a disappointment to relatives and I will use my position to press for answers and for this process to be brought to a satisfactory conclusion by LIB," said the commissioner. "It is the very least that the families of those soldiers murdered at Narrow Water deserve. "I will also continue to engage with LIB on behalf of other families who are still awaiting a completed report." The soldiers were killed on 27 August 1979 when the IRA detonated two remote control bombs near Narrow Water Castle close to Warrenpoint.

The IRA detonated two bombs at Narrow Water close to Warrenpoint in Co Down, killing 18 soldiers Credit: PA

An innocent civilian was also killed on the day when soldiers fired across the Newry River at what they thought were the bombers. UHRW represents the family of one of the soldiers killed. One of the group's advocacy support workers, Jonathan Larner, said the partial report had failed to address concerns around alleged Garda collusion. "The family feels let down and badly treated by the HET," he said. "Now LIB have handed over a 44-page unfinished report that essentially 'whitewashes' the investigative failings of An Garda Siochana, dismissing allegations of collusion. "It was only released because of the pressure that has been applied by UHRW and the Veterans' Commissioner, Danny Kinahan.

The scene at Narrow Water in 1979 Credit: ITV

"It is incomplete and leaves many questions unanswered." Mr Larner said the family did not want to be identified but he provided a statement he said was from the brother of the murdered solider. The statement read: "We'd hoped to get some closure, some answers to questions we've had for more than 40 years. "This isn't the way victims should be treated. "We lost a loved one and all we can get after nearly eight years is an unfinished report. "Without the support of UHRW, I'm sure we would still be ignored. "It's an insult and a travesty. "The draft report says that that the HET review was complete. "What we want is for this report to be completed, and for the outstanding questions around the Gardai investigation to be fairly addressed. "This is no way to conduct legacy investigations and certainly no way to treat relatives. "They must re-think their whole approach and make it more victim-centred and meaningful." Detective Superintendent Stephen Wright, from the LIB, said it remained the intention for officers to review the Narrow Water case at a future date. However, he said he was not able to give a time frame for when that would happen. "We understand how difficult and upsetting it is for the families of atrocities that happened many years ago," he said. "The Narrow Water murders sit within the caseload of Legacy Investigation Branch for future review. "Regrettably, we are unable to say when this work will commence. "In response to a request from representatives of the families, LIB agreed to release the incomplete Historical Enquiries Team report in order to provide more information to the families regarding the circumstances surrounding their loved ones deaths. "When we are in a position to commence work on the review, we will engage with the families to discuss the process and answer any questions they may have."