Over half a million people in Northern Ireland have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to the Department of Health dashboard 503,087 people have received two doses with a total of 1,485,125 jabs administered to date.

It comes as the Department recorded one further coronavirus-related death in the past 24 hours and 89 new cases.

It means the official death toll as recorded by the department is 2,148, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

In the last seven days, there have been 638 positive cases.There are currently 56 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – three of them in intensive care and three on ventilators.

There are also five confirmed and active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.