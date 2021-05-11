Three treated for smoke inhalation after Coleraine arson

Three people have had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a bin was placed against doors of flats and set alight in Coleraine.

The arson attack happened in the Drumard Drive area in the early hours of Tuesday and was reported to police shortly after 4am.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Sarah Jane Moyne said: “Police officers attended and extinguished the fire.

“Three people who were in the property at the time were safely evacuated by NIFRS and treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.”

She added: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding these incidents.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident to contact detectives on 101.”