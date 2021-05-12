Five men arrested in Derry under Terrorism Act

Five men – three of whom are being held in connection with the recent attempted murder of a female police officer - have been arrested in Londonderry under the Terrorism Act.

The three suspects held over the bomb attack on the young mother’s car in Dungiven in April are aged 23, 52, and 62.

PSNI Detective Superintendent Richard Campbell, Head of the Terrorism Investigation Unit, said: “The 52-year-old man is also being questioned as part of Operation Ledging, targeting the New IRA’s bomb-making activities, as well as the group’s storage of explosive devices and equipment.”

The other two men, aged 48 and 59, have been arrested by detectives from the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch on suspicion of involvement in the murder of Constable Michael Ferguson.

21-year-old Constable Michael Ferguson was shot while on duty in Londonderry in 1993. Credit: PSNI

The 21-year-old officer from Omagh was shot dead by the Provisional IRA whilst on duty in Shipquay Street in Derry at around 2pm on Saturday 23 January 1993.

DS Campbell added that the 62-year-old being held over the recent bomb attack in Dungiven will also be questioned as part of the ongoing investigation into Constable Ferguson’s murder.

He further added: “The 59-year-old and 62-year-old will also be questioned by detectives from Kenova in connection with other historical matters.”

Operation Kenova, led by former chief constable Jon Boutcher, is investigating allegations of murder, kidnap and torture dating back to the 1970s.

All five men arrested have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.