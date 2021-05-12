PM Boris Johnson apologises ‘unreservedly’ after Ballymurphy inquests

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has “apologised unreservedly on behalf of the UK Government for the events that took place in Ballymurphy” and the “huge anguish” caused to the families of those killed.

However, instead of a public apology or one made directly to the families of the 10 victims shot dead by the Army in west Belfast in 1971, it was made to the First and deputy First Ministers in a remote meeting.

According to a Downing Street spokesman, Mr Johnson spoke with Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill on Wednesday afternoon.

“He said the conclusions of the Ballymurphy Inquest, published yesterday, were deeply sad and that the events of August 1971 were tragic,” the spokesman said.

“The Prime Minister apologised unreservedly on behalf of the UK Government for the events that took place in Ballymurphy and the huge anguish that the lengthy pursuit of truth has caused the families of those killed.”

The Prime Minister restated the Government's intention to deliver a way forward in Northern Ireland that focuses on reconciliation, delivers for victims of the Troubles, and ends the cycle of reinvestigations. Downing Street spokesman

The spokesman added that the Prime Minister “stressed the importance of working hard to keep the gains made through the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and of all parties doing their utmost to help the victims' families find out what happened to their loved ones, so that future generations are not burdened by the past”.

However, John Teggart, son of Ballymurphy victim Daniel Teggart, has said the Prime Minister’s apology - made in the way it was - was an insult.

“What kind of insult is it to families that he couldn't have the conversation with ourselves?” he told the BBC.

“His office couldn’t come and speak to the families of what he was doing. That’s not acceptable to the families and never will be.

“This is not an apology to us.”

Fresh inquests into the deaths in west Belfast involving the Army concluded that all 10 victims - including a mother-of-eight and a Catholic priest - were “entirely innocent” and that soldiers were responsible for nine of the fatal shootings.

Coroner Mrs Justice Keegan found that the use of lethal force by the Army was not justified.

She also criticised the lack of investigation into the 10th death, that of John McKerr - a former soldier in the British Army who lost his hand in the Second World War - and said she could not definitively rule who had shot him.

The killings came over three days from 9-11 August 1971 following the controversial introduction of internment without trial.

Soldiers were met with violence across Northern Ireland as they detained IRA suspects.

Misinformation had circulated in the years since that those shot dead in Ballymurphy had been terrorists, but their names have now been cleared - 50 years on.

A solicitor who represents the victims' families has confirmed they have instigated civil proceedings against the Ministry of Defence.

“In light of these findings and the strong criticisms, they will be pushing on with that,” Padraig O Muirigh said.