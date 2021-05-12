Robbie Butler rules himself out of UUP leadership race

Ulster Unionist Party MLA Robbie Butler has confirmed he will not be putting himself in the running to replace Steve Aiken as leader, giving his backing to Doug Beattie.

There had been speculation that Mr Butler could be a possible candidate to take over the reins.

However, in a statement released on Wednesday night, the Lagan Valley representative said that would not be the case.

“Whilst I have given thought to the idea of leading the party at some stage, I did not expect to be considering it this week,” Mr Butler said.

“Events late last week have caused me to focus my thinking and aspirations for the future of Northern Ireland and my role within the UUP.

“It has been perhaps one of the greatest pleasures of my life to continue my 20-year public service into the political sphere and it is my intention to continue on that path for the foreseeable future; however at this stage, it will not be as the leader of the Ulster Unionist Party.”

Harold Wilson once quipped that a week is a long time in politics. Given the week that has just passed I can confirm that he was absolutely right. Robbie Butler, UUP MLA

Upper Bann MLA Doug Beattie has already confirmed his candidacy and Mr Butler said it would be his pleasure to serve under his leadership, if he was elected to the top job.

Mr Aiken will step aside as leader, but remain as both an MLA and an active member of the UUP.

“The unexpected news that Steve was standing down as party leader caused a ripple effect, not only in the Assembly, but also within the Ulster Unionist Assembly team,” Mr Butler said.

“His leadership will be missed, however as an Assembly colleague, we will be privileged to continue to have him in the team.”

Steve Aiken and Doug Beattie during Mr Aiken’s first media appearance after resigning as leader of the UUP Credit: left

Mr Butler added: “Please be assured that my few days considering the leadership of this proud party was serious, but personal ambition must always come second to doing what is right for Northern Ireland.

“Having listened to Doug speak on the media this week and spent some time with him personally, I believe we have a candidate who possesses the skills and attributes that are currently needed and it will be my pleasure to play any supporting role in the UUP Assembly team to make Northern Ireland a place we ALL want to live, work and thrive in.”