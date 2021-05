Two men have been charged following the seizure of suspected cocaine in Fintona.Detectives from the Organised Crime Unit charged a 25 year-old and a 35 year-old with a number of drugs, firearms and theft offences.The drugs were seized in the Fintona area of County Tyrone on Monday 10 May.The drugs are believed to have a street value of half a million pounds.Both men are due to appear in Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.