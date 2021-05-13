Alert at Craigavon Bridge in Derry 'an elaborate hoax'

A security alert which led to the closure of Craigavon Bridge in Londonderry has been declared "an elaborate hoax".

Police and the Army bomb squad attended the scene on Wednesday evening and carried out tests on a suspicious object.

In an update they said: "The object has been taken away for further examination and the bridge has now re-opened."

Police have also been dealing with a security alert in the Skeoge Road area.

A spokesperson on Wednesday evening said: "The Skeoge Road is currently closed due to an ongoing security alert following the discovery of a suspicious object this evening.

"Diversions are in place, motorists are advised to seek alternative routes for their journey."