The Prime Minister is facing heavy criticism for not delivering the apology in public himself, not only from the Ballymurphy families but also from some politicians.

MPs have questioned why he was not in the House of Commons earlier, and why he has not met, in person, the relatives of those killed.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald has urged Boris Johnson to engage directly with the families of those killed in Ballymurphy 50 years ago.

Ms McDonald said no apology was made during the 10-minute virtual meeting, which had focused on the Covid response.

She said: "There was no apology made, and I think everybody knows that you don't make an apology by proxy. A second-hand apology really doesn't amount to any apology at all."

It comes after, the Prime Minister sent a personal letter to the solicitor of the families minutes before Secretary of State Brandon Lewis made a public apology in the House of Commons.

Ms McDonald said she believes Mr Johnson should engage directly with the families.

There are mixed views among the families over whether they would want to meet Mr Johnson.