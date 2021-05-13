Executive to consider easing further Covid-19 restrictions

The Executive is to consider further easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland.

The First and deputy First Ministers have confirmed international travel will be discussed by ministers at Thursday's meeting.

Hugging of loved ones will also be on the agenda, as those in England and Scotland look forward to embracing family and friends from next week.

However, speaking on Wednesday, Arlene Foster said it would be "absolutely wrong" to prejudge what ministers will decide.

"We will want to discuss that (hugging) tomorrow, it is something we are discussing today amongst ourselves as well," she said.

"We know that there is a lot of people who have been waiting for that time, I know certainly I have in terms of my own mother, so I am looking forward to being able to have those discussions tomorrow."

Michelle O'Neill added: "We are hoping that we'll be able to make some progress around all these things, we are in a really good place in terms of the pandemic, we are winning.

"The Covid vaccine continues to be first class, so if things keep moving in the right direction we hope to be able to lift even more of the restrictions that are in place and get back to some sense of normality."

No further deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for coronavirus were reported in the Health Department's latest update.

It said there were 113 new positive cases of the virus in the last 24-hour period.

On Wednesday morning there were 50 inpatients in hospital who were Covid -19 positive, of whom four were in intensive care.

On the same day, 1,501,023 vaccines had been administered.