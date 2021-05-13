Ministers have released proposed dates for the easing of further coronavirus restrictions in Northern Ireland.

It is understood up to 1,000 fans will be allowed to attend the Irish Cup final on 21 May.

UTV understands that, from 24 May, the 'stay local' message will be lifted and outdoor gatherings of up to 500 people will be allowed to take place.

Ministers reviewed the current restrictions on Thursday, during a meeting lasting over four hours.

The proposed relaxations are now expected to be approved on Thursday 20 May.

Meanwhile, on 24 May, the quarantine requirement is also expected to be lifted for visits to family and friends within Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland.An international travel list is still to be decided, but it is hoped Northern Ireland will adopt a travel list "similar" to that of England.