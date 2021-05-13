NI secretary to make statement on Ballymurphy inquest findings

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis is expected to make a statement to the House of Commons on the findings of the Ballymurphy Inquest.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday “apologised unreservedly on behalf of the UK Government for the events that took place in Ballymurphy” and the “huge anguish” caused to the families of those killed.

However, instead of a public apology or one made directly to the families of the 10 victims shot dead by the Army in west Belfast in 1971, it was made to the First and deputy First Ministers in a remote meeting.

Families of some of the victims rejected it as a "third party apology" from the Prime Minister.

"It took the moment away," said John Teggart, whose father was killed in Ballymurphy. "It actually ruined the moment of what we have campaigned for all these years.

"It should have been done right - we deserve that. The way he should have done it, contact the families and make the apology in public, in the houses of Parliament."

According to a Downing Street spokesman, Mr Johnson spoke with Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill on Wednesday afternoon.

Neither of the Stormont leaders referenced the apology in statements issued following the virtual meeting which focused on coronavirus.

The spokesman for the Prime Minister said that Mr Johnson “said the conclusions of the Ballymurphy Inquest, published yesterday, were deeply sad and that the events of August 1971 were tragic”.

He continued: “The Prime Minister apologised unreservedly on behalf of the UK Government for the events that took place in Ballymurphy and the huge anguish that the lengthy pursuit of truth has caused the families of those killed.”

Fresh inquests into the deaths in west Belfast concluded that all 10 victims - including a mother-of-eight and a Catholic priest - were “entirely innocent” and that soldiers were responsible for nine of the fatal shootings.

Coroner Mrs Justice Keegan found that the use of lethal force by the Army was not justified.

She also criticised the lack of investigation into the 10th death, that of John McKerr - a former soldier in the British Army who lost his hand in the Second World War - and said she could not definitively rule who had shot him.

The killings came over three days from 9-11 August 1971 following the controversial introduction of internment without trial.

Soldiers were met with violence across Northern Ireland as they detained IRA suspects.

Misinformation had circulated in the years since that those shot dead in Ballymurphy had been terrorists, but their names have now been cleared - 50 years on.

A solicitor who represents the victims' families has confirmed they have instigated civil proceedings against the Ministry of Defence.

“In light of these findings and the strong criticisms, they will be pushing on with that,” Padraig O Muirigh said.