There has been one further Covid-19 related death recorded by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland.

According to the latest figures, 99 positive cases of the virus have also been recorded in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 1,515,760 vaccines have been administered in total.

As of Thursday, 989,569 people in Northern Ireland had received one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 526,191 had received two doses.

Meanwhile, the Executive has proposed dates for the easing of further restrictions in Northern Ireland.

It is understood up to 1,000 fans will be allowed to attend the Irish Cup final on 21 May.