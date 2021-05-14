If you’ve been working from home at all over the last year, “you’re on mute” is a phrase you are bound to have heard during several meetings online.

The 36 members of the DUP electoral college, MLAs and MPs, will gather remotely for the first leadership contest in the party’s 50 year history at 11am.

Edwin Poots MLA and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP will have 10 minutes to set out their stall to colleagues who will be perched in front of laptops and computers.

The candidates for deputy leader - Gregory Campbell MP, Paula Bradley MLA and Paul Frew MLA - will have five minutes for their speeches.

All will be hoping they have mastered the mute button.

They have spent years getting deals done in back rooms and meeting opponents and colleagues face to face. There will have been numerous phone calls to try to secure votes, but it’s not the same as looking someone in the eye.

The members of the DUP electoral college will then log off and make their way to party headquarters in east Belfast to cast their votes. Voting will close at 4pm.

A Covid secure leadership contest.

But the remote setup must be hugely frustrating for the candidates, not only because of the pitfalls of the mute button, but also because they are experienced politicians, used to the tussle of debate in person in Stormont and Westminster.

However, the DUP has effectively had the party on mute since Arlene Foster’s resignation and the start of the leadership contest. The candidates have not been allowed to carry out interviews in the media. The party hasn’t wanted to air any disagreements in public.

But there’s been no opportunity for the candidates' ideas to be scrutinised. Their manifestos and pledges have been leaked, an effort perhaps by Edwin Poots and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to try to communicate publicly.

That is in contrast to the Ulster Unionist Party’s hunt for a new leader.

Steve Aiken and Doug Beattie during Mr Aiken’s first media appearance after resigning as leader of the UUP Credit: left

On Monday morning, the outgoing UUP leader Steve Aiken was flanked by his possible replacements as they walked out to speak to the media in the Great Hall at Stormont.

When Doug Beattie announced he was putting himself forward for the job on UTV on Monday night, he answered questions from Paul Clark, he also appeared on View From Stormont for a more in depth interview the same night.

All a deliberate attempt by the party to draw a clear line between how it does business compared to the DUP.

The media in Northern Ireland will be hoping that the microphones will finally be switched on when the new DUP leader is elected and confirmed around 5pm.

He will face plenty of questions.

Who will be First Minister?

How will he deal with the Northern Ireland protocol?

When will he implement an Irish Language Act?

How will he oppose abortion legislation from Westminster?

We hope to get the answers to some of those questions on UTV Live at 6pm.