The DUP is set to elect its next leader and deputy leader following a vote on Friday.

Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Lagan Valley MLA Edwin Poots are in the running to replace Arlene Foster, who announced her decision to stand down last month.

The party's electoral college, comprising 28 MLAs and eight MPs, will meet virtually to hear both men's pitches before voting in a secret ballot.

Polls are due to close at 4pm, and the result is expected at 5pm, in what is the DUP's first leadership contest in its 50-year history.

Members will also decide on a new deputy leader, with Gregory Campbell MP, Paula Bradley MLA and Paul Frew MLA vying to succeed Nigel Dodds.

Sir Jeffrey and Mr Poots face several challenges, including post-Brexit trading arrangements under the Northern Ireland Protocol, which has been reviled by unionists and loyalists as a "border in the Irish Sea."

They will also want to unite unionism which is in such turmoil that the leader of the second largest pro-union party, the UUP, has also stepped down.

Just one candidate, former army captain Doug Beattie, has indicated he will run to replace outgoing Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken.

Mr Poots previously indicated he will nominate a colleague to serve as first minister.

The MLA and current Stormont agriculture minister, tells the party electorate that he believes he has the "right plan to reform our party" and to "reinvigorate unionism."

Sir Jeffrey's final message to voters includes a pledge to stand in the next Assembly election, scheduled to take place in May 2021, and become first minister.

He has promised "major changes" and "greater participative structures" within the party, and pledged to provide "united leadership to unionism and the country."

Outgoing leader Arlene Foster says she will step down from that role on 28 May, and as Stormont First Minister at the end of June.