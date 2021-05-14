A man has been charged with terrorism offences in connection with an attack on a part-time police officer's car in Dungiven, Co Londonderry.

The 52-year-old is due before Belfast Magistrate's Court on Friday, charged with five offences including preparatory acts of terrorism and possession of articles for use in terrorism, as well as three separate charges of possession of explosive devices with intent to endanger life.

Police said the charges are in connection with the discovery of improvised explosive devices at Ballyquin Road, Dungiven on 19 April this year, and Skeoge Road, Derry on 9 July 2016 - and the discovery of an improvised mortar bomb device at Church View, Strabane on 7 September 2019.

The man was arrested in Derry on Wednesday in connection with the attempted murder of a female member of police staff, who is also a part time police officer, following the discovery of a viable explosive device beside the young mother’s car in Ballyquin Road, Dungiven on 19 April.

The arrest was part of Operation Ledging, which police said is "targeting the New IRA’s bomb making activities as well as the group’s storage of explosive devices and equipment".

Police said another two men aged 23 and 62, who were arrested in Derry on Wednesday in connection with the attempted murder of a female member of police staff, who is also a part time police officer in Dungiven, were released following questioning "as the investigation continues".