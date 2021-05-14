The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) has recorded the lowest weekly number of Covid-19 related deaths since August 2020.

Latest figures show there were two deaths involving Covid-19 in the week ending 7 May 2021.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths that occurred up to 7 May 2021 has now reached 2,961. Of the 2,961 Covid-19 related deaths, 1,959 (66.2%) took place in hospital, 772 (26.1%) in care homes, 14 (0.5%) in hospices and 216 (7.3%) at residential addresses or other locations.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to 7 May 2021 was 2,147.

The daily update from the Department of Health on Friday showed 96 individuals tested positive for Covid-19 out of 2,298 tested.

There have been 676 positive cases in the last seven days in Northern Ireland.

The highest number of cases are currently in Derry City and Strabane (28) and Newry, Mourne and Down (17) with all other local council areas reporting single figures.

There are 39 inpatients in hospital who are Covid positive, three of whom are in intensive care.

In the Covid-19 vaccination programme, there have been 1,530,025 vaccines administered in total so far.