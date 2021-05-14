Northern Ireland energy supplier Power NI is set to increase its electricity tariff by 6.9%.

The changes comes into effect from 1 July and will add 76p a week to a typical household electricity bill, according to the company.

It says business and farm tariffs will remain unchanged.

The company said the change for domestic customers is "due to a steady increase in the cost of wholesale electricity".

William Steele from Power NI said: "In these challenging times we held off making this change for as long as possible, with this price change not coming into effect until July.

"As soon as we see an opportunity to reduce prices, as we did last year, we will do so without delay.

"For any customers who are worried about paying a bill, there is no need to be concerned, please get in contact as we can help you."

The Consumer Council says a typical Power NI customer with a credit meter will see their bill rise by around £39 per year.

It said customers with a keypad (PAYG) meter will see a yearly increase of about £38.

“From July, around 450,000 homes in Northern Ireland will see their annual electricity cost rise to around £600," said Raymond Gormley, interim head of energy at the Consumer Council.

"While this is unwelcome news for consumers, we are aware the main driver is the significant rise in the wholesale costs for energy globally over the last year with home heating oil and natural gas prices on the increase too."