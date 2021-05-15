Police warn against crowds gathering following Rangers win

Police have warned against crowds gathering in the Shankill Road area of Belfast following Rangers Scottish Premiership victory.

Images shared on social media show large crowds lighting flares and celebrating following Rangers 4-0 victory over Aberdeen on Saturday.

Outdoor gatherings are currently limited to 10 people under Northern Ireland's Covid-19 restrictions.

Police tweeted that they were aware of the crowds and that officers were in the area.

We will gather evidence of potential breaches of the Regulations and those responsible for them. Investigations will follow and where appropriate, enforcement action will be taken. PSNI

"We would remind those involved about the importance of adhering to the Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations.

"We are reminding everyone of the Coronavirus public safety risks and are asking everyone to work with us to ensure safe spaces for all, help protect the NHS and help keep everyone safe."