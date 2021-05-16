Large crowds of Rangers fans 'clearly a breach' of coronavirus regulations

Police say a large gathering involving Rangers fans in west Belfast was 'clearly a breach' of the current coronavirus regulations.

Images shared on social media show large crowds lighting flares and celebrating following Rangers 4-0 victory over Aberdeen on Saturday.

Outdoor gatherings are currently limited to 10 people under Northern Ireland's Covid-19 restrictions.

Police confirmed that an investigation is underway and that action may be taken in relation to any potential breaches of the regulations.

Chief Inspector Darren Fox said: "Police attended a large gathering in the Shankill area on Saturday, May 15th and in order to engage, explain and encourage people to adhere to the Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations.

"It is extremely disappointing to see the numbers involved, which are clearly a breach of the Regulations, when we know so many other people are playing their part to keep people safe and adhere by the Regulations.

"An investigation is now under way, and action may be taken in relation to breaches of the Regulations."