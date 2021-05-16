Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Belfast assault

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a serious assault in Belfast.

Police said the injured man, aged 42, was discovered with a head injury on the Upper Newtownards Road, close to the Ulster Hospital, at about 4am on Sunday.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the assault to come forward.

Inspector Barry Moore said: "At around 4am this morning a 42-year-old man was discovered with a head injury close to the Ulster Hospital.

"Officers attended the scene and arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

"The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage."

Anyone who witnessed the assault is asked to contact police at Lisburn and Castlereagh Station on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.