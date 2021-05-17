One Covid-19 related death and 82 positive cases recorded in NI

There has been one further Covid-19 related death recorded by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland. It brings the total death toll recorded by the Department to 2,150.

However, that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

Department of Health: Covid-19 data dashboard The latest figures also show there have been 82 new positive cases, out of 1,218 individuals tested. In the last seven days, there have been 616 positive cases. There are currently 32 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – two of them in intensive care - both of these being on ventilators. There are also three confirmed and active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.

The latest data from the Department of Health comes amidst news that 16 cases of the Indian variant have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

The Public Health Agency said the small rise in cases "wasn't unexpected" and that they are "fully prepared for dealing with this."

The Agency added that advice to public remains the same "stick to guidelines and regulations, get vaccinated when eligible and ensure to follow the self-isolation rules" if you test positive.