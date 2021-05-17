A woman accused of receiving tragic schoolboy Noah Donohoe's stolen laptop will confirm next month if she is contesting the charge, a court heard today.

Maria Nolan, 29, is being prosecuted over circumstances surrounding the recovery of the computer after the Belfast teenager went missing.

Noah's body was found in a storm drain in the north of the city last summer, six days after he disappeared while on a bike trip.

A man who tried to pawn the laptop as searches for the 14-year-old were continuing has already been jailed.

Earlier this year Daryl Paul, 33, received a three-month sentence after he admitted stealing a rucksack containing the computer on the day Noah vanished.

Previous courts heard Paul, of Cliftonville Avenue in Belfast, discovered the backpack on June 21 and took it home with him. Three days later he entered a Cash Converters store in the city centre and attempted to sell the laptop.

Staff at the shop refused the trade and alerted police, with Paul then identified on CCTV footage.

Officers forced entry to his flat, recovering the rucksack and Noah's school books.

Paul, who is not suspected of having any direct contact with the teenager, told police he found the computer and gave it to a female friend to look after.

The computer was then located at her home, according to the prosecution.

Nolan, of Gransha Park in the city, now faces a single charge of receiving stolen goods - namely a laptop belonging to Noah Donohoe, on June 24, 2020.

She was not present as the case came before Belfast Magistrates' Court for the first time today.

But her barrister, Sean O'Hare, disclosed that sections of her statement and police interviews served on the defence have been redacted.

Describing the development as unusual, he said: "That would need to be rectified."

Mr O'Hare was granted a three-week adjournment to take further instructions from his client.

At that stage Nolan is expected to indicate her plea to the charge