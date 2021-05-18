Charles and Camilla hail ‘inspiring’ youth workers during Northern Ireland visit

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have been hearing about the impact of youth workers on the lives of young people living in deprived areas during a two-day visit to Northern Ireland.

Charles and Camilla were earlier welcomed to Belfast City Hall by Lord Mayor Frank McCoubrey and discussed the centenary of Northern Ireland with local historians.

It was during the royal couple’s second engagement that they met with youth workers at the headquarters of the Education Authority in Belfast city centre and heard the reflections of young people they had helped.

Charles and Camilla visit the headquarters of the Education Authority in Belfast. Credit: PA

Particularly paying tribute to the work towards cross-community reconciliation, Charles said: “I cannot tell you how really inspiring it has been to hear of the tireless work being carried out by youth workers on all sides of the community.

“And I just wanted to take this opportunity, if I may, to pay special tribute to your dedication and commitment to the cause of peaceful co-existence.”

Whenever I visit, I never cease to be profoundly moved by the work that is being done to heal the pain of the past, to bring understanding and reconciliation in the present and to build hope for the future. All who love this very special part of the world can only wish you renewed strength of spirit and resolve as you take forward this work of such vital importance to these islands. Prince Charles

Charles added: “We must never underestimate the risk, and of course the cost, of holding to peaceful ways, and how much determination and courage is necessary.”

Schemes including those to stop bonfire builders engaging in anti-social behaviour were among those discussed during the engagement.

During day one of the royal visit, Charles also met workers at Belfast’s historic Harland and Wolff shipyard – including some who are the third and fourth generation of their families to work there.

He unveiled a plaque for the 160th anniversary of the business and was presented with a photograph of his late father visiting the shipyard in 1977.