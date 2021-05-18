‘Components with potential to cause harm’ found in Belfast alert

Police say they can confirm components found at the centre of a weekend security alert in west Belfast “had the potential to cause serious harm”.

Residents in the Falcarragh Drive area had to leave their homes late on Sunday and into the early hours of Monday.

An item was recovered for forensic examination.

Police have now issued an updated appeal for information.

“This incident caused great concern and disruption to the local community,” PSNI Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson said.

“I am appealing to anyone with information about this incident, or who noticed suspicious activity in the Falcarragh Drive area on the evening of Sunday 16 May, to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101.

“A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”