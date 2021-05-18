Man driven off in car by gang and shot in leg in Co Londonderry

A man has been being picked up by a gang of men and driven from Londonderry to Claudy before being shot in the leg.

The victim of the paramilitary-style gun attack was picked up in the Letterkenny Road area of Derry and taken to the Heathfield Road area of Claudy at about 11.40pm on Monday.

He had to make his own way to a nearby house to raise the alarm and was then taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating and officers are conducting searches in the Heathfield Road area, which remains closed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them on 101, online, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.