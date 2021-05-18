Next DUP leader Poots insists ‘working with others comes easy’

DUP leader designate Edwin Poots has insisted he will be leader for everyone, despite concerns his election as Arlene Foster’s successor marks a move to harder-line unionism.

In an interview with UTV Political Editor Tracey Magee, the Stormont Agriculture Minister and Lagan Valley MLA addressed the manner of Mrs Foster’s resignation and acknowledged politics “is a brutal business”.

He revealed he had not yet met on a one-to-one basis with the outgoing party leader he will replace, but that they had engaged with each other during meetings.

“We will have a one-to-one meeting in due course,” Mr Poots said.

He would not be drawn on whether Mrs Foster’s intention to continue as First Minister until the end of June suited his own plans.

“There was things that Arlene wished to do and June was a point of time she had identified, so we’ll see if those things are done and how we’ll facilitate that,” Mr Poots said.

In terms of what lies ahead, fighting the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol remains the future leader’s main priority – something he feels is best done from Stormont.

I alone cannot wipe away the protocol, but I need to engage intensively, I need to make the arguments - along with my colleagues – that demonstrate that the protocol is not fit for purpose and it is damaging. Edwin Poots, DUP leader designate

“We need the protocol replaced and we need something which is fit for purpose and something which works,” Mr Poots said.

“I have absolutely no issue with the European Union protecting its single market, but what is happening in Northern Ireland is nothing to do with the single market and it is political.

“We need them to back off trying to impose this political barrier between us and the rest of the United Kingdom – it is unacceptable, it is damaging. It just doesn’t hurt unionists in Northern Ireland, it’s hurting people of every ilk.

“And therefore, we need to fight this protocol for everybody in Northern Ireland, not just unionists.”

He added: “Were we not in Stormont, for example, we would be less well placed to take on this challenge.”

In addressing speculation that his election as leader means a step towards harder-line unionism, Mr Poots said: “People may try to pigeonhole me and put me in particular places.

“Edwin Poots is someone who likes to get things done and who has demonstrated over his period in politics that actually working with others is something that comes easy to me.”

