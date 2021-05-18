NI passes one million Covid vaccine first doses milestone

Over one million people in Northern Ireland have now received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, with the milestone reached just five months after the very first jab was administered.

The figures from the Department of Health mean that almost 70% of the adult population has now received their first dose.

It comes days after another milestone was achieved – more than half a million people having received their second dose.

I cannot praise our vaccination programme too highly. It is a massive logistical undertaking and I have seen up close the dedication and the long hours that have been invested in making it work. Health Minister Robin Swann

“Vaccination saves lives,” Health Minister Robin Swann said.

“It is vital to our hopes of a better summer and of continuing progress against the virus. It has been central to the progress we have made.

“I would again urge everyone to get their first and second jabs when their turn comes. I am certainly looking forward to getting my second AstraZeneca jab in the coming weeks.”

According to the head of the vaccination programme, Patricia Donnelly, supplies are limited at present, but expected to improve in June.

“I would once again ask people waiting their turn to be patient. Keep checking the online booking portal as new appointment slots are being opened up on a regular basis,” she said.

We are determined to maintain momentum and will keep vaccinating people as quickly as supplies allow. Patricia Donnelly, NI vaccination programme

According to the Department of Health, there have been two more coronavirus-related deaths – one in the last 24-hour reporting period and one outside that period that had not yet been reported.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,152, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 104 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of 2,422 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 610 positive cases.

There are currently 38 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – three in intensive care and on ventilators.

Who is currently eligible to book a vaccine?

People aged 40 and over – can book AstraZeneca first doses at the SSE Arena Belfast mass vaccination centre, or one of more than 300 participating pharmacies across Northern Ireland

People aged 30-39 – can book their Pfizer first dose at Trust vaccination centres across Northern Ireland, namely Foyle Arena, Omagh Leisure Centre, Lakeland Forum, South Lake Craigavon, Seven Towers Ballymena, Royal Victoria Hospital Belfast

AstraZeneca – anyone of any age who has had their first dose should go ahead with the second unless they have had specific clinical advice not to do so

How to book

Online if at all possible, or by telephone if necessary on 0300 200 7813

More information