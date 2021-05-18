Over 40 firefighters dealing with Lisburn Road blaze in Belfast

Part of the Lisburn Road in south Belfast has had to be closed while emergency services deal with a fire at an apartment block in the area.

Six fire appliances, three specialist appliances and over 40 firefighters are at the scene after the blaze broke out in the three-storey building shortly after 2pm on Tuesday.

The road has been closed to motorists and pedestrians between its junctions with the Windsor Road and Ethel Street.

There are no further details at this stage.