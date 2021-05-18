Woman arrested by detectives investigating Muckamore allegations

Another woman has been arrested by detectives investigating allegations of ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital in Co Antrim.

The 54-year-old was detained on Tuesday morning in the Antrim area.

Seven other people have already been informed they are to be prosecuted by the Public Prosecution Service for a range of offences alleged to have occurred at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.

The offences include ill-treatment and wilful neglect contrary to the Mental Health (NI) Order 1986.

The facility, which is at the centre of a major ongoing police operation, treats patients with severe learning difficulties and mental health conditions.