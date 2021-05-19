Charles and Camilla continue NI visit

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are continuing their visit to Northern Ireland.

Charles and Camilla began a second day of engagements at Hillsborough Castle Gardens in Co Down.

The Prince of Wales met with a group of staff from the castle, and the royal couple signed the visitors' book on departure.

On Tuesday, the royals had a series of engagements in Belfast, Hillsborough and at Slieve Gullion Forest Park in Co Armagh.

Prince Charles finished off the day by meeting First Minister Arlene Foster at Hillsborough Castle.

She did not make a statement following the engagement, but later tweeted: “Delighted to welcome HRH The Prince of Wales to Hillsborough.

"HRH has always been a tremendous supporter of building a shared and united community in Northern Ireland.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said it had not been possible for her to attend the meeting, but commended the “very positive contribution” of the royals to the “development of peace and reconciliation” .