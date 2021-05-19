Crusaders seek legal advice after Irish Cup semi-final loss

Crusaders say they are seeking legal advice following their penalty shootout loss to Larne in Tuesday's Irish Cup semi-final.

Their goalkeeper, Jonathan Tuffey, saved three penalties but was sent off after he was adjudged to have moved off his line each time before the ball was struck.

Larne won the shootout 6-5 and progressed to Friday's final.

"Crusaders FC regret to announce that the club has tonight appointed counsel in relation to today’s penalty shoot out at Mourneview Park," a statement from the club said.

"The club will expedite any actions as quickly as possible to minimise any disruption to the Peaky Blinders Irish Cup Final, but it should be noted that Crusaders FC will take whatever action necessary to remedy the current situation.

"Our actions are in no way directed at our friends at Larne Football Club. We owe it to our players, manager and backroom staff, members and supporters to take this action."

Linfield were 3-0 winners over Ballymena United in Tuesday's other semi-final.