Man attacks speed camera van with baseball bat in Carrickfergus

Police are appealing for information following an incident in which damage was caused to a Road Safety Partnership van parked on North Road in Carrickfergus on Wednesday. It was reported to police at around 1.10 pm that a short time earlier, an unknown male had approached the van and began attacking the vehicle with a baseball bat, causing damage to the windscreen, two side windows and a rear window. He is described as wearing a grey and black hooded top with his hood up and wearing black mask. Inspector Rosie Leech from PSNI Roads Policing Unit said: “It is outrageous to see an incident like this. These vans are deployed to ensure the safety of all road users by deterring motorists from driving at excessive speed which is a major factor in a large percentage of road traffic collisions.

"It is shocking that incidents like this are happening at a time when communities should be playing their part in supporting our health service by keeping each other safe." She continued: “I am receiving too many reports of incidents occurring where verbal abuse is directed towards camera operators or attempts being made to impede them in their work and this must stop. Anyone involved in this type of activity can expect to be dealt with by police and all subsequent consequences thereafter.” Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 880 19/05/21.